41.2 F
Detroit
Tuesday, August 4, 2020
type here...

Detroit Red Wings third jersey redesign includes workmark from Winter Classic [Photo]

Detroit Red Wings News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

Prior to COVID-19 taking over our lives and shutting down sports, there was speculation that the Detroit Red Wings would be adding a third jersey. That talk has since quieted down a bit but that has not prevented plenty of designers from coming up with concept jerseys they would like to see the Red Wings adopt.

As you can see below, the jersey includes the Detroit wordmark from the jerseys the Red Wings work for the 2010 Winter classic, along with a cream secondary color to give it a vintage feel.

Nation, what do you think of these?

- Advertisement -
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Latest news

General Topic

‘Late Night’ host Seth Meyers remembers his buddy, Jamie Samuelsen

Don Drysdale - 0
On Saturday, we all took a punch to the gut when news broke that long time Detroit Sports radio host Jamie Samuelsen had passed...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions release statement as they remove Matthew Stafford from COVID-IR list

Don Drysdale - 0
According to the Detroit Lions, Matthew Stafford has been removed from the COVID-IR list and has been placed back on the Active Roster. The Lions...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions select QB Trey Lance in ‘Way-too-early’ mock draft

Don Drysdale - 0
Most seem to believe the Detroit Lions will improve enough in 2020 that they will not have a top 3 pick in the 2021...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings third jersey redesign includes workmark from Winter Classic [Photo]

Don Drysdale - 0
Prior to COVID-19 taking over our lives and shutting down sports, there was speculation that the Detroit Red Wings would be adding a third...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Red Wings News

Did former Red Wings goalie Petr Mrazek just make the save of the playoffs? (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings made the decision to move on from goaltender Petr Mrazek at the 2018 NHL Trade Deadline. And after a short...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Potential Red Wings free-agent target Robin Lehner kneels for anthem with others (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
We've seen players from both the NBA and MLB kneel in silent protest against racial injustices during the playing of the national anthem in...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Report: Detroit Red Wings prized prospect Moritz Seider to play in Germany

Don Drysdale - 0
According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, the Detroit Red Wings have loaned prized prospect, Moritz Seider, to Adler Mannheim with the...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings prospect Kasper Kotkansalo decides to stay in Finland

Don Drysdale - 0
According to Detroit Red Wings' prospect Kasper Kotkansalo, he had decided to say in Finland for the coming season after spending the last three...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.