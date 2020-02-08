26 F
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings top prospect Moritz Seider lays out opponent, proceeds to talk smack [Video]

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

Moritz Seider may only be 18 years old, but the Detroit Red Wings No. 1 prospect has made it very clear early on in his career that he is more than willing to destroy an opponent when he needs to.

Embed from Getty Images

Watch as Seider gets hit high and then comes back for revenge by absolutely laying out a player from the Texas Stars. After the hit, Seider is in the penalty box and he proceeds to talk plenty of trash to the Stars player sitting opposite him.

I cannot wait until Seider is up with the Red Wings for good!

