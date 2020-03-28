44.9 F
Detroit
Saturday, March 28, 2020
type here...
Detroit Red Wings NewsVideos

Detroit Red Wings top prospect Moritz Seider lays out opponent, proceeds to talk smack [Video]

By Don Drysdale

Detroit
moderate rain
44.9 ° F
46 °
44 °
93 %
2.9mph
90 %
Sat
49 °
Sun
55 °
Mon
48 °
Tue
43 °
Wed
46 °

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Report: Detroit Lions defensive lineman target is back on the market

We are now nearly two weeks into NFL free agency and though the Detroit Lions have added nine free...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Kelly Stafford makes big announcement on Instagram

On Tuesday night, a report surfaced that Matthew and Kelly Stafford were paying for first responders meals at Wahlburgers...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Report: Indianapolis Colts feel Eric Ebron “quit” on them

The end of Eric Ebron's tenure with the Detroit Lions wasn't exactly on the greatest of circumstances, and that...
Read more
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Moritz Seider may only be 18 years old, but the Detroit Red Wings No. 1 prospect has made it very clear early on in his career that he is more than willing to destroy an opponent when he needs to.

Embed from Getty Images

Watch as Seider gets hit high and then comes back for revenge by absolutely laying out a player from the Texas Stars. After the hit, Seider is in the penalty box and he proceeds to talk plenty of trash to the Stars player sitting opposite him.

I cannot wait until Seider is up with the Red Wings for good!

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous article3 Teams most likely to trade for the Detroit Lions No. 3 pick
Next articleHave the Detroit Lions been bluffing leading up to NFL Draft?

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Have the Detroit Lions been bluffing leading up to NFL Draft?

The first wave of NFL free agency is in the books and now the talk is heating back up...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings top prospect Moritz Seider lays out opponent, proceeds to talk smack [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
Moritz Seider may only be 18 years old, but the Detroit Red Wings No. 1 prospect has made it very clear early on in...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

3 Teams most likely to trade for the Detroit Lions No. 3 pick

Arnold Powell - 0
Will the Detroit Lions manage to trade the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft? Though the draft is still a month away, my...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions now have 9 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft

Don Drysdale - 0
With the first wave of free agency in the books and the Detroit Lions trading Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

5 Toughest Detroit Tigers of all-time

Don Drysdale - 0
The Detroit Tigers have been part of the American League since 1901 and during that time they have had some of the toughest players...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Red Wings Justin Abdelkader goes full ‘Darren McCarty’ on Brendan Lemieux [Video]

Detroit Red Wings News Don Drysdale - 0
In late January 2020, the Detroit Red Wings may have lost 4-2 to the New York Rangers, but at least there was one moment...
Read more

Ex-Detroit Red Wings GM Ken Holland’s worst free-agent signings – No. 2

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
We're nearing the end in our countdown of former Detroit Red Wings general manager Ken Holland's most regrettable free agent signings during his time...
Read more

Projected first overall NHL Draft pick Alexis Lafrenière praises Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
The projected first overall draft selection for the National Hockey League this year is Alexis Lafrenière, a young phenom who has dominated the Quebec...
Read more

Darren McCarty and Claude Lemieux interview together (VIDEO)

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
It may seem quite unusual to see Darren McCarty and Claude Lemieux together in the same room and being completely cordial with one another...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.