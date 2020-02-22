Detroit Red Wings top prospect Moritz Seider suffers head injury

37.9 F
Saturday, February 22, 2020
By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Absolutely nothing is going right for the Detroit Red Wings this season and their misfortunes continued on Saturday when No. 1 prospect Moritz Seider reportedly suffered a head injury after being checked into the glass.

Here is the play.

Seider had trouble skating following the play and he was helped off the ice.

Hopefully, this turns out to be nothing and Seider returns, but it does not sound good.

