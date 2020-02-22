Detroit Red Wings top prospect Moritz Seider suffers head injury

Absolutely nothing is going right for the Detroit Red Wings this season and their misfortunes continued on Saturday when No. 1 prospect Moritz Seider reportedly suffered a head injury after being checked into the glass.

Here is the play.

Nothing wrong with the hit, looks like Moritz Seider absorbs it well. Seems likely head hit the ice. pic.twitter.com/qzahoLZanr — Griffins Nest (@GrGriffinsNest) February 23, 2020

Seider had trouble skating following the play and he was helped off the ice.

Seider head injury and it doesn't look good. Absolutely brutal news…on the cusp of being called up, too. This season blows. #LGRW https://t.co/T79oPCmxBu — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) February 23, 2020

Hopefully, this turns out to be nothing and Seider returns, but it does not sound good.