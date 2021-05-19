Detroit Red Wings top prospect Moritz Seider wins top award

Sharing is caring!

If you have been following along with Detroit Sports Nation throughout the hockey season, you are well aware that Detroit Red Wings defensive prospect Mortiz Seider has made quite the impact while playing in the Swedish Hockey League.

In fact, it seems like we are posting a video at least once a week (we had to back off a bit because it was becoming so common) of Seider absolutely destroying his opponents.

Well, Seider has been rewarded for his outstanding season with Rogle BK Angelholm of the SHL by being named the best defenseman in their league.

In 41 games played this season, Seider had seven goals and 21 assists.

Below are a couple of videos if you have been missing the show.