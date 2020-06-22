41.2 F
Detroit
Monday, June 22, 2020
type here...

Detroit Red Wings/Toronto Maple Leafs ‘NHL Colour Swap’ jerseys are disturbing [Photo]

Detroit Red Wings News
Updated:
By Arnold Powell

Ok, there comes a point when certain people have way too much time on their hands and what you are about to see is a perfect example of that.

Take a look at these Detroit Red Wings/Toronto Maple Leafs ‘NHL Colour Swap’ jerseys.

Or don’t!!!

Arnold Powell

Latest news

Detroit Tigers News

Play Ball! Major League Baseball sets start date for 2020 season

Don Drysdale - 0
After all of the back-n-forth between Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association, a start date for the 2020 season has...
Read more
- Advertisement -
College Sports

No fall sports will be played at the University of Michigan-Dearborn in 2020

Michael Whitaker - 0
Chalk up another sports casualty to the spread of the novel coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19. The University of Michigan-Dearborn has officially decided that...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

The best of Troy Weaver’s introductory press conference

Ryan Griffin - 0
Troy Weaver has been officially introduced as General Manager of the Detroit Pistons. These introductory press conferences are usually long and repetitive and even...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings/Toronto Maple Leafs ‘NHL Colour Swap’ jerseys are disturbing [Photo]

Arnold Powell - 0
Ok, there comes a point when certain people have way too much time on their hands and what you are about to see is...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Red Wings News

On This Date in 1982: Mike Ilitch buys Detroit Red Wings for $8 million

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings were simply known as "The Dead Things" after years of being at the top of the National Hockey League. Throughout...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Flashback: Red Wings’ Jimmy Howard gives fan preparing for double-mastectomy surprise of a lifetime (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
Goaltender Jimmy Howard's tenure with the Detroit Red Wings may be at an end, but there will be fans who will look back fondly...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Little Caesars Arena must think Niklas Lidstrom is Blake Griffin’s father [Photo]

Arnold Powell - 0
Happy Father's Day!!! It's Father's Day, which means that everyone will be tweeting some nice little messages to all of the amazing dads out there. One...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Seattle Kraken NHL concept jerseys are on point [Photos]

Don Drysdale - 0
At this point, we still do not know what the NHL Seattle franchise will be called when they debut during the 2021-22 season, but...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.