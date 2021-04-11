Detroit Red Wings trade D Jon Merrill to Montreal Canadiens

We’ve got another deal from Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to report.

Detroit has traded defenseman Jon Merrill to the Montreal Canadiens, and have received forward Hayden Verbeek and a 5th round 2021 Draft selection in return:

In 36 games played this season with Detroit after signing a 1-year contract during the offseason, Merrill recorded five assists.

Verbeek is the nephew of assistant Red Wings GM Pat Verbeek.

