Detroit Red Wings trade defenseman Nick Leddy

The National Hockey League Trade Deadline is this afternoon, and the Detroit Red Wings have made another move after dealing defenseman Troy Stecher yesterday to the Los Angeles Kings.

Veteran defenseman Nick Leddy has been traded to the St. Louis Blues, per multiple reports.

Hearing #stlblues are getting Nick Leddy from #LGRW — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 21, 2022

In return, Detroit is receiving Swedish center Oskar Sundqvist and defenseman Jake Walman.

Told Oskar Sundqvist and Jake Walman are part of the deal going from #stlblues to #LGRW for Leddy. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 21, 2022

In 55 games this season, his first with Detroit, Leddy has amassed 16 points. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent after this season.