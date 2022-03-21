in Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings trade defenseman Nick Leddy

The National Hockey League Trade Deadline is this afternoon, and the Detroit Red Wings have made another move after dealing defenseman Troy Stecher yesterday to the Los Angeles Kings.

Veteran defenseman Nick Leddy has been traded to the St. Louis Blues, per multiple reports.

In return, Detroit is receiving Swedish center Oskar Sundqvist and defenseman Jake Walman.

In 55 games this season, his first with Detroit, Leddy has amassed 16 points. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Michigan to spend absurd amount of money on new scoreboards at Big House