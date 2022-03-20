in Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings trade defenseman Troy Stecher

The National Hockey League Trade Deadline is tomorrow afternoon, and the Detroit Red Wings have made their first move.

They’ve traded defenseman Troy Stecher to the Los Angeles Kings, and in return received a 7th round selection in this year’s NHL Draft.

A pending unrestricted free agent, Stecher first arrived in Detroit in 2020 after signing a two-year, $3.4 million deal. In 16 games played this season, he’s scored one goal with one assist.

