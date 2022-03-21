Detroit Red Wings trade F Vladislav Namestnikov

Another deal is in the books from Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman.

Having already traded veteran defenseman Nick Leddy to the St. Louis Blues, another pending free agent is out the door.

Forward Vladislav Namestnikov is on his way to the Dallas Stars, who are sending a 4th round draft selection back to Detroit in return.

The Red Wings are trading Vladislav Namestnikov to the Stars for a fourth round pick, @KevinWeekes reported on ESPN. — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) March 21, 2022

Signed to a two-year deal by Yzerman in 2020, Namestnikov has scored 13 goals with 12 assists in 60 games this season.