Monday, February 24, 2025
Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings Trade G Ville Husso

According to reports, the Anaheim Ducks have acquired goaltender Ville Husso from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for future considerations. Husso will report to San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s AHL affiliate.

Ville Husso By the Numbers

  • Husso’s NHL Career: The 30-year-old has a career record of 70-45-18, seven shutouts, a 3.05 GAA, and a .901 SV% in 141 NHL games (135 starts) with Detroit (2022-25) and St. Louis (2020-22).
  • This Season: Husso appeared in nine NHL games for Detroit this season with an 8-4-0 record, two shutouts, a 2.70 GAA, and .912 SV%. He also posted solid numbers in the AHL with the Grand Rapids Griffins, recording a 2.70 GAA and .912 SV% in 13 appearances.
  • AHL Success: Husso was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team in 2017-18.

Husso, under contract through the 2024-25 season, brings valuable experience and depth to Anaheim’s goaltending ranks.

Previous article
NFL Team Proposes Rule to Ban ‘Tush Push’
