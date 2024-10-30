fb
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings Trade Olli Määttä to Utah Hockey Club

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Red Wings traded defenseman Olli Määttä to the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday, receiving a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft in return. This trade opens up a valuable roster spot for Detroit while freeing approximately $3.5 million in salary cap space, which could support their upcoming roster needs.

Määttä, 30, hasn’t recorded any points in seven games this season, though he contributed 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) with a plus-14 rating over 72 games last season. Known for his defensive reliability, Määttä has played in 691 NHL regular-season games across several teams, including the Pittsburgh Penguins, Chicago Blackhawks, Los Angeles Kings, and the Red Wings. Selected 22nd overall by Pittsburgh in the 2012 NHL Draft, he’s also tallied 27 points in 85 Stanley Cup Playoff games, bringing a veteran presence that will now bolster Utah’s blue line.

For Detroit, this trade could prove timely. With Määttä’s departure, the team has greater roster flexibility and cap room as they await forward Tyler Motte’s return from an upper-body injury. Motte has been sidelined since October 17, but he could potentially be game-ready by this weekend, offering Detroit a forward option in their push to keep the lineup competitive and productive.

By parting ways with Määttä, Detroit can continue focusing on their young core while maintaining strategic flexibility to address other team needs in the near future.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
