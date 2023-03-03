Detroit Red Wings Trade Oskar Sundqvist to Minnsota

Moments ago Oskar Sundqvist was traded from the Detroit Red Wings to the Minnesota Wild. The return for Detroit will be a draft pick from the Wild.
Oskar Sundqvist by the numbers:
- In 52 games, Sundqvist has seven goals and 14 assists, equalling 21 points.
- He's compiled +/- of -4
- Sundqvist has spent 14:16 average time on ice this season.
Bottom Line:
Steve Yzerman has traded off some assets that were not going to return after this season and is stocking up on draft picks which could be used for a move in the offseason or could help continue this team to having younger talent on their roster. Sundqvist will be a solid player for the Wild and be a beneficial player on the bottom six for them as they continue a playoff push of their own.
Sundqvist does provide some playoff experience, once a big part of the St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup Championship in 2019, he will be a good piece for Minnesota for the rest of the 2023 season.