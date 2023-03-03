Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Red Wings News Reports

Detroit Red Wings Trade Oskar Sundqvist to Minnsota

Stevie Y continues to compile the draft picks for the future.

By Chris Lavallee
344
0

Moments ago Oskar Sundqvist was traded from the Detroit Red Wings to the Minnesota Wild. The return for Detroit will be a draft pick from the Wild.

Oskar Sundqvist by the numbers:

  • In 52 games, Sundqvist has seven goals and 14 assists, equalling 21 points.
  • He's compiled +/- of -4
  • Sundqvist has spent 14:16 average time on ice this season.

Bottom Line:

Steve Yzerman has traded off some assets that were not going to return after this season and is stocking up on draft picks which could be used for a move in the offseason or could help continue this team to having younger talent on their roster. Sundqvist will be a solid player for the Wild and be a beneficial player on the bottom six for them as they continue a playoff push of their own.

- Advertisement -

Sundqvist does provide some playoff experience, once a big part of the St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup Championship in 2019, he will be a good piece for Minnesota for the rest of the 2023 season.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Red Wings goalie Ville Husso injured
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Red Wings News ReportsChris Lavallee -

Red Wings goalie Ville Husso injured

Ville Husso suffered an injury and left practice early. He's dealing with a minor injury and will most likely not play in either game this weekend.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.