Detroit Red Wings Trade Oskar Sundqvist to Minnsota

Moments ago Oskar Sundqvist was traded from the Detroit Red Wings to the Minnesota Wild. The return for Detroit will be a draft pick from the Wild.

The #LGRW will send Oskar Sundqvist to the #mnwild — SiriusXM NHL Network Radio (@SiriusXMNHL) March 3, 2023

Sundqvist to Wild for a 4th rounder this year https://t.co/hraoasDzZt — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithNHL) March 3, 2023

Oskar Sundqvist by the numbers:

In 52 games, Sundqvist has seven goals and 14 assists, equalling 21 points.

He's compiled +/- of -4

Sundqvist has spent 14:16 average time on ice this season.

Bottom Line:

Steve Yzerman has traded off some assets that were not going to return after this season and is stocking up on draft picks which could be used for a move in the offseason or could help continue this team to having younger talent on their roster. Sundqvist will be a solid player for the Wild and be a beneficial player on the bottom six for them as they continue a playoff push of their own.

Sundqvist does provide some playoff experience, once a big part of the St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup Championship in 2019, he will be a good piece for Minnesota for the rest of the 2023 season.