Detroit Red Wings Complete Trade With New Jersey Devils

According to the Detroit Red Wings, they have completed a minor trade with the New Jersey Devils. On Friday, the Red Wings announced that they have traded D Tory Dello to the Devils in exchange for future considerations.

Who is Tory Dello?

Via Detroit Red Wings:

Dello, 28, has played in 27 games with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins during the 2024-25 season, recording four points (1-3-4) and 16 penalty minutes. The 6-foot, 205-pound defenseman spent the entire 2023-24 season with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves, logging 13 points (3-10-13) and 28 penalty minutes in 65 games. Originally signed by Grand Rapids to an amateur tryout on March 11, 2020, Dello picked up six points (1-5-6) and 30 penalty minutes in 47 games over parts of three seasons with the Griffins from 2019-21 and 2024-25. In total, Dello has collected 52 points (13-39-52), a plus-38 rating and 128 penalty minutes in 215 AHL games with the Griffins, Laval Rocket and Wolves.

Bottom Line

This move does not move the needle at all as Tory Dello really did not have a path to joining the Red Wings anytime soon. With a new start with the Devils, maybe he will eventually get the chance he has been hoping for.