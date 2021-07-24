Detroit Red Wings trade up in 2nd Round of 2021 NHL Draft

Sharing is caring!

According to the Detroit Red Wings, they have made a trade in the 2nd round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

The Red Wings have acquired the No. 36 overall pick from the Las Vegas Knights in exchange for the No. 38 and N0. 128 pick in the draft.

With the No. 36 pick, the Red Wings have selected defenseman Shai Buium.

Nation, what do you think of Yzerman going with defense again?