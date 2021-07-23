Detroit Red Wings trade up in NHL Draft to land their future goaltender

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Red Wings originally had the 23rd overall selection in the 2021 NHL Draft after already having drafted 6th, but GM Steve Yzerman always has tricks up his sleeve.

They swung a deal with the Dallas Stars, acquiring the 15th overall selection for the 23rd, 48th and 138th overall selections.

With the 15th pick, they selected goaltender Sebastian Cossa: