Detroit Red Wings tweet out hilarious photo of Darren McCarty trolling Claude Lemieux

On Monday, the Detroit Red Wings hosted the Colorado Avalanche at Little Caesars Arena and a familiar face from the past was in the house.
That familiar face was former Red Wing Darren McCarty, who was on hand to celebrate ’90s night.
McCarty, of course, is most remembered for the beat down he put on Claude Lemieux of the Avalanche back on March 26, 1997.
Not surprisingly, McCarty had a little bit of fun by putting his face in a cut-out photo of himself pummeling McCarty!
This is classic!
— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 2, 2020
Well-played, D-Mac!
