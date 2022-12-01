Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings: Tyler Bertuzzi gets awful news

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
Highlights
  • Tyler Bertuzzi was injured on Wednesday night
  • Bertuzzi is headed to IR

On Wednesday night, Detroit Red Wings F Tyler Bertuzzi was a victim of friendly fire when he was hit by a shot fired by his teammate, Ben Chiarot. Following the play, Bertuzzi knew immediately that he was hurt, and he slammed his stick into the boards, before heading to the locker room. Bertuzzi was unable to return, and a day later, the Red Wings announced they are placing him on injured reserve. In a corresponding move, the Red Wings have recalled C Austin Czarnik from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

This week's hottest stories
7 Michigan State players charged fo...
Detroit Red Wings Tyler Bertuzzi

Detroit Red Wings place Tyler Bertuzzi on IR and recall Austin Czarnik.

Bertuzzi already missed a month of the 2022-23 season after he broke his wrist in the Red Wings’ second game.

Since returning to action, he had just one goal and two assists in seven games, and he was clearly still trying to get into the swing of things.

Featured Videos

From Detroit Red Wings:

Czarnik, 29, has made four appearances with the Red Wings, recording one goal, four shots and six hits in 11:50 average time on ice. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound center has also skated in 12 games with the Griffins and ranks among the team leaders with six goals (3rd), eight assists (T2nd), 14 points (3rd), four power play goals (2nd), one shorthanded goal (1st) and 31 shots (4th). 

Let’s hope Bertuzzi can make a speedy recovery because the Red Wings could certainly use him as they are dealing with plenty of injuries.

Tyler Bertuzzi,detroit red wings

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Cade McNamara Michigan Cade McNamara announces transfer destination
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Detroit Red Wings Tyler Bertuzzi
Detroit Red Wings: Tyler Bertuzzi gets awful news
Detroit Red Wings News
Cade McNamara Michigan
Cade McNamara announces transfer destination
U of M
Antonio Brown
BREAKING: Antonio Brown reportedly in standoff with police
NFL News
Aidan Hutchinson Jacksonville Jaguars
Aidan Hutchinson takes jab at Jacksonville Jaguars for not taking him No. 1
Detroit Lions News
Lost your password?