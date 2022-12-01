Detroit Red Wings: Tyler Bertuzzi gets awful news

On Wednesday night, Detroit Red Wings F Tyler Bertuzzi was a victim of friendly fire when he was hit by a shot fired by his teammate, Ben Chiarot. Following the play, Bertuzzi knew immediately that he was hurt, and he slammed his stick into the boards, before heading to the locker room. Bertuzzi was unable to return, and a day later, the Red Wings announced they are placing him on injured reserve. In a corresponding move, the Red Wings have recalled C Austin Czarnik from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Bertuzzi already missed a month of the 2022-23 season after he broke his wrist in the Red Wings’ second game.

Since returning to action, he had just one goal and two assists in seven games, and he was clearly still trying to get into the swing of things.

UPDATE: The #RedWings today recalled center Austin Czarnik from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins and placed left wing Tyler Bertuzzi on injured reserve.



From Detroit Red Wings:

Czarnik, 29, has made four appearances with the Red Wings, recording one goal, four shots and six hits in 11:50 average time on ice. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound center has also skated in 12 games with the Griffins and ranks among the team leaders with six goals (3rd), eight assists (T2nd), 14 points (3rd), four power play goals (2nd), one shorthanded goal (1st) and 31 shots (4th).

Let’s hope Bertuzzi can make a speedy recovery because the Red Wings could certainly use him as they are dealing with plenty of injuries.