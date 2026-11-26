The Detroit Red Wings are making an unexpected adjustment behind the bench, but it has nothing to do with anyone’s job performance. Head coach Todd McLellan is reportedly bringing in some temporary coaching assistance as one of his assistants takes time away from the team to attend to a personal family matter.

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According to Bob Duff of Detroit Hockey Now, Grand Rapids Griffins head coach Dan Watson has joined the Red Wings’ coaching staff while assistant coach Alex Tanguay remains on personal leave. Tanguay has missed Detroit’s past six games, and there is currently no timetable for his return.

Todd McLellan Addresses Coaching Staff Adjustment

When asked how long Watson would remain with the Red Wings, McLellan acknowledged that he was uncertain. However, the Red Wings head coach made it clear that he is looking forward to having Tanguay back behind the bench.

“I don’t know,” Detroit coach Todd McLellan admitted. “Let’s put it this way. I hope not [long].

“And not because I don’t want Waddy here. It’s because I’d like to see Alex come back.”

McLellan also emphasized Tanguay’s importance to Detroit’s coaching staff, highlighting his individual work with players and his offensive responsibilities. Tanguay, who joined the Red Wings’ coaching staff in June 2021, initially stepped away from the team earlier this month.

Dan Watson Earns Valuable NHL Coaching Experience

Although the circumstances surrounding Watson’s arrival are unfortunate, the temporary assignment presents an excellent professional opportunity for the Grand Rapids head coach. Watson is currently in his fourth season leading the Griffins after previously serving as the head coach of the Toledo Walleye.

Watson was also selected to coach the Central Division at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic, marking his second consecutive selection for that honor. His familiarity with Detroit’s organizational structure and younger players should help facilitate a relatively seamless transition.

The Griffins officially confirmed Watson’s temporary move on Wednesday night, noting that assistant coaches Brian Lashoff and Steph Julien handled the bench during Grand Rapids’ 3-2 shootout loss to the Manitoba Moose.

Despite the ongoing scrutiny surrounding the Red Wings and McLellan’s long-term future in Detroit, Watson’s arrival should not be interpreted as an indication that a permanent coaching change is imminent. This is a temporary arrangement designed to support the existing coaching staff while Tanguay attends to his family.

Hopefully, everything works out for Tanguay and his family, and he is able to return to the Red Wings whenever the time is right. In the meantime, Watson will have an opportunity to demonstrate his coaching abilities at the NHL level.