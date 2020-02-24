Detroit Red Wings updated 2020 NHL Draft pick slots

We have a little less than an hour left before the NHL trade deadline passes so it is still possible that Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman will make another deal but as it stands, the Red Wings now have 10 picks in the upcoming NHL Draft.

As you can see below, the Red Wings have a total of six picks in the first three rounds of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Red Wings draft picks in 2020: -1st round: DET

-2nd round: DET, EDM, WAS

-3rd round: DET, SJ

-4th round: EDM conditional

-5th round: DET

-6th round: DET

-7th round: DET — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) February 24, 2020

You can bet Yzerman will be licking his chops as the draft approaches!