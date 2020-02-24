46.6 F
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings updated 2020 NHL Draft pick slots

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

We have a little less than an hour left before the NHL trade deadline passes so it is still possible that Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman will make another deal but as it stands, the Red Wings now have 10 picks in the upcoming NHL Draft.

As you can see below, the Red Wings have a total of six picks in the first three rounds of the 2020 NHL Draft.

You can bet Yzerman will be licking his chops as the draft approaches!

