Thanks to the Detroit Red Wings, we are FINALLY able to share with you “Fight Night at the Joe” in its entirety.

The game between the Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche took place on March 26, 1997, and though it happened a quarter of a century ago (man I am old), it will always be one of the most memorable games in Red Wings history.

Sit back, relax, and enjoy the bloodbath!

Thank you, Red Wings!