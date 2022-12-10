Detroit Red Wings vs. Dallas Stars: Lineups, TV, radio, game info

The Detroit Red Wings will wrap up their four-game road trip today with a matchup against the Dallas Stars. The Red Wings are currently 2-1-0 on the trip. They are coming in off a loss to the Florida Panthers in which they lost 5-1 and got their only goal of the game on the power play, scored by Jonathan Berggren. It is also worth noting that David Perron will be playing in his 1,000th career game today. Let’s look at the lines for today’s matinee matchup.

Offense

The offensive lines heading into tonight are

David Perron-Dylan Larkin-Lucas Raymond

Dominik Kubalik-Michael Rasmussen-Pius Suter

Adam Erne-Andrew Copp-Oskar Sundqvist

Jonathan Berggren-Joe Veleno-Austin Czarnik

There is no change again from Thursday night with the lines. The 4th line has been the hottest line for this team having someone score a goal in four of the last five games. Jonathan Berggren has been the hottest player on the offense scoring a point also in four of the last five games with three goals and an assist.

The one player that has gotten kind of quiet over the last few games is the Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin who has not been on the score sheet since a 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights last Saturday. If Larkin can get going with how the offense has played lately this team could start blowing out their opponent.

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Defense

The defense will see some changes in this one.

Ben Chiarot-Moritz Seider

Walman-Filip Hronek

Jordan Oesterle-Lindstrom

On Thursday Derek LaLonde decided to scratch Jake Walman, but it seems like Walman will be back in the lineup today for the Wings. Olli Maata is OUT for today’s game.

This is a good change for the Detroit Red Wings’ defense as the whole unit was a minus in the loss to the Panthers. The defense is going to have to be better today against a good Stars team that averages 3.78 goals a game ranking third in the league in that category.

Special Teams

The two power-play lines for the Detroit Red Wings are as follows.

Oskar Sundqvist, Dylan Larkin, Dominik Kubalik, David Perron, and Filip Hronek.

Jonathan Berggren, Andrew Copp, Lucas Raymond, Ben Chiarot, and Moritz Seider.



On Thursday, the Detroit Red Wings’ only goal would be a power play goal from Jonathan Berggren who has found a home on that second power play unit since being called up. This season the Red Wings’ power play ranks 19th in the league, scoring 21 goals on 96 opportunities for a 21.9% scoring rate. Most of those goals are from the first group as they have scored 14 of those goals and seven goals came from the second unit.

Goaltending

Derek LaLonde said Alex Nedeljkovic would get either Thursday or Saturday so with him going Thursday. Today’s game will have Ville Husso in the net. Husso is coming in off his best performance of the year, a game in which he stopped 44 of the 46 Lightning shots he saw, if he plays as he did in that game this Red Wings team is lethal. Husso is 11-4-3 on the year with a 2.54 Goals Against Average and a .916 save percentage. Nedeljkovic will once again serve as the backup for this one.

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN – Detroit Red Wings vs. Dallas Stars

Where: American Airlines Center Dallas, TX

TV: Bally Sports Detroit/NHL Network

Radio: 97.1 (Detroit Red Wings’ radio affiliates)

Wrap Up

This has been a tough stretch for the Red Wings playing teams that are all fighting for or in a playoff spot at this point in the season. The same goes for today’s matchup as the Dallas Stars currently sit in second place in the Western Division in the Western Conference. This is a game the Red Wings could use a much-needed two points to keep them in the final playoff spot.