Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Rangers | LIVE STREAM, TV INFO, TIME, AND MORE

Inside the Article:
The Detroit Red Wings are coming off an impressive road trip and are looking to continue their push toward a playoff spot with a win against the New York Rangers. The Rangers, however, are a tough opponent with a strong offense and solid defense, making this a crucial game for the Red Wings. The article provides game information, odds, and a prediction for the matchup.
Why it matters: Red Wings seek to maintain momentum against a tough Rangers team.
The Detroit Red Wings will need to bring their recent strong play and momentum to the game against the New York Rangers, as the Rangers offense will be a tough challenge for the Red Wings' defense. To come away with a win, the Red Wings will need to capitalize on power play opportunities and make the most of any chances they get to score. However, the Rangers also have a strong penalty kill, which will make it difficult for the Red Wings to find the back of the net. It will be a tough matchup, but if the Red Wings can play to their strengths and stay focused, they have a chance to come out on top.
- The Red Wings will need to rely on their recent strong play and momentum to compete with the Rangers.
- The Rangers' offense will be a tough challenge for the Red Wings' defense
- The Red Wings will need to capitalize on power play opportunities to come away with a win
- The Rangers have a strong penalty kill, which will make it difficult for the Red Wings to score
The Big Picture: The Wings' Push for the Playoffs
A win against a tough opponent like the New York Rangers would give the team a much-needed boost and show they can compete with the best teams in the league.
Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Rangers By the Numbers
Stats:
- The Rangers have won 2 of 3 of the last three games against the Red Wings.
- The Rangers hold a 33-15-9 record, while the Red Wings have a 27-21-8 record
- The Rangers are 7-1-2 in their previous ten games
- The Red Wings have scored 155 goals this season, while the Rangers have scored 172
- The Red Wings have allowed 149 goals this season, while the Rangers have allowed 141
- The Red Wings have a power play percentage of 19.6%, while the Rangers have a power play percentage of 18.6%
- The Rangers have a penalty kill percentage of 84.4%, while the Red Wings have a penalty kill percentage of 81.1%
What they're saying
The Bottom Line – Can the Red Wings Keep Their Momentum Going?
The Red Wings have been playing well and have momentum on their side, but the New York Rangers will be a tough challenge. However, with the support of their home crowd, the Red Wings have a chance to come away with a win and continue their push towards a playoff spot.
What is the Detroit Red Wings schedule?
Remaining Detroit Red Wings Schedule: