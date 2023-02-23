Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Rangers | LIVE STREAM, TV INFO, TIME, AND MORE

The Detroit Red Wings are coming off an impressive road trip and are looking to continue their push toward a playoff spot with a win against the New York Rangers. The Rangers, however, are a tough opponent with a strong offense and solid defense, making this a crucial game for the Red Wings. The article provides game information, odds, and a prediction for the matchup.

Why it matters: Red Wings seek to maintain momentum against a tough Rangers team.

The Detroit Red Wings will need to bring their recent strong play and momentum to the game against the New York Rangers, as the Rangers offense will be a tough challenge for the Red Wings' defense. To come away with a win, the Red Wings will need to capitalize on power play opportunities and make the most of any chances they get to score. However, the Rangers also have a strong penalty kill, which will make it difficult for the Red Wings to find the back of the net. It will be a tough matchup, but if the Red Wings can play to their strengths and stay focused, they have a chance to come out on top.

The Big Picture: The Wings' Push for the Playoffs

A win against a tough opponent like the New York Rangers would give the team a much-needed boost and show they can compete with the best teams in the league.

Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Rangers By the Numbers

Stats:

The Rangers have won 2 of 3 of the last three games against the Red Wings.

The Rangers hold a 33-15-9 record, while the Red Wings have a 27-21-8 record

The Rangers are 7-1-2 in their previous ten games

The Red Wings have scored 155 goals this season, while the Rangers have scored 172

The Red Wings have allowed 149 goals this season, while the Rangers have allowed 141

The Red Wings have a power play percentage of 19.6%, while the Rangers have a power play percentage of 18.6%

The Rangers have a penalty kill percentage of 84.4%, while the Red Wings have a penalty kill percentage of 81.1%

What they're saying

The Bottom Line – Can the Red Wings Keep Their Momentum Going?

The Red Wings have been playing well and have momentum on their side, but the New York Rangers will be a tough challenge. However, with the support of their home crowd, the Red Wings have a chance to come away with a win and continue their push towards a playoff spot.

What is the Detroit Red Wings schedule?

Remaining Detroit Red Wings Schedule:

Thu, Feb 23 vs New York 7:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Feb 25 vs Tampa Bay 7:00 PM Bally Sports Mon, Feb 27 @ Ottawa 7:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Feb 28 @ Ottawa 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Mar 2 vs Seattle 7:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Mar 4 @ New York 12:30 PM Bally Sports Sun, Mar 5 @ Philadelphia 6:00 PM Bally Sports Wed, Mar 8 vs Chicago 7:30 PM TNT Sat, Mar 11 @ Boston 1:00 PM Bally Sports Sun, Mar 12 vs Boston 1:30 PM TNT Tue, Mar 14 @ Nashville 8:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Mar 18 vs Colorado 1:00 PM Bally Sports Mon, Mar 20 vs Florida 7:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Mar 21 @ St. Louis 8:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Mar 23 vs St. Louis 7:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Mar 25 @ Philadelphia 1:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Mar 28 vs Pittsburgh 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Mar 30 vs Carolina 7:30 PM Bally Sports Fri, Mar 31 @ Winnipeg 8:00 PM Bally Sports Sun, Apr 2 @ Toronto 7:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Apr 4 @ Montreal 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Apr 6 vs Buffalo 7:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Apr 8 vs Pittsburgh 8:00 PM Bally Sports Mon, Apr 10 vs Dallas 7:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Apr 11 @ Carolina 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Apr 13 @ Tampa Bay 7:00 PM Bally Sports