Detroit Red Wings vs. Ottawa Senators has been postponed/rescheduled

The winter storm that is expected to impact quite a bit of North America is no joke and because of that, the upcoming matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and Ottawa Senators has been postponed. The NHL announced just moments ago that Friday’s game between the Red Wings and Senators at Canadian Tire Centre has been postponed, and rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 27 at 7:00 p.m. ET, due to severe winter weather expected to impact the area.

The Red Wings, who are coming off an impressive 7-4 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, will now have to wait until Dec. 28 to take the ice again. On that night, they will be in Pennsylvania to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.