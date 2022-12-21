Detroit Red Wings vs Tampa Bay Lightning Goalie Matchup

Tonight, the Detroit Red Wings will return home to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning for a 7:00 PM puck drop. The Red Wings come into this one with 33 points good for sixth place in the Atlantic Division and 12th in the Eastern Conference Standings.

The Lightning currently sit in 3rd place in the Atlantic Division with 41 points, ahead of the Red Wings by eight points. A different story from the last time they met 15 days ago when the Wings beat the Lighting 4-2 to pass them in the Atlantic Division standings. The Lightning are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference Standings.

Tonight’s Starting Goalies

Detroit Red Wings:

Wings’ head coach Derek LaLonde said yesterday that Ville Husso will start for the Red Wings in tonight’s game. Husso is back tending the net after a tough overtime loss to the Washington Capitals on Monday, 4-3. Husso was peppered with shots in Monday’s loss but stopped 38 of the 42 shots he saw. Husso comes into this one posting an 11-6-5 record with a 2.66 Goals Against Average and a .913 save percentage.

From Tuesday’s Red Wings practice: Derek Lalonde said Ville Husso starts Wednesday when Wings host Lightning. Jakub Vrana will not play Wednesday. — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) December 20, 2022

In his last five games, Husso is 1-2-2, appearing in six of the last eight games for the Red Wings. Husso played his best game of the season the last time he faced the Lightning stopping 44 of the 46 shots he saw, securing a big win at the time.

Tampa Bay Lightning:

The Lightning have not announced a starting goalie yet but all signs point to it being Brian Elliott making the start after Andrei Vasilevskiy made the start for them last night against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Elliott has not played since last Thursday when he picked up a 4-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, a game Elliott saved 24 of the 25 shots. This season Elliott is 7-1-0 with a 3.10 Goals Against Average and a .902 save percentage.

Elliott has not lost a start since October 15th when he lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins in his first start of the season, since then he has won seven straight starts for the Lightning.

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN – Detroit Red Wings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Where: Little Cesar’s Arena in Detroit

TV: Bally Sports

Radio 97.1 (Red Wings radio affiliates)