Detroit Red Wings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Lineups, TV, radio, game info

The Detroit Red Wings head into a matchup on Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Lighting. The Red Wings have not made any changes to their lines from Sunday when they beat the Columbus Blue Jackets by a score of 4-2. The Red Wings got a goal from each of their four lines, getting goals from Austin Czarnik, Dominik Kubalik, Lucas Raymond, and Andrew Copp.

Offense

The offensive lines heading into tonight are as follows:

David Perron-Dylan Larkin-Lucas Raymond

Dominik Kubalik-Michael Rasmussen-Pius Suter

Adam Erne-Andrew Copp-Oskar Sundqvist

Jonathan Berggren-Joe Veleno-Austin Czarnik

The top two lines have been the goal scorers so far this season, as Dylan Larkin leads the team in points, and Dominik Kubalik leads the team in goals entering tonight. The Red Wings need scoring from the bottom six, and moving Copp to the third line has seemed to work to get the scoring started. I like the fourth line a lot; I call it the kid line with Jonathan Berggren, Joe Veleno, and Austin Czarnik.

Veleno and Berggren played together in Grand Rapids in the past and have seemed to mesh well in their time together in Detroit, with Veleno having three points with Berggren playing on his line as opposed to the two points he had in the 12 games before Berggren was called up. The one player who needs to get going is Pius Suter, who has not recorded a point since November 17th. LaLonde must be hoping Suter can get going by playing alongside Kubalik, who has made the plays this season to improve the guys around him.

Defense

The defense will remain unchanged from Sunday, with the lines being:

Ben Chiarot-Moritz Seider

Olli Matta-Filip Hronek

Jake Walman-Jordan Oesterle

If you had Filip Hronek being the Red Wings’ top defenseman this year, congrats because I did not see that coming, but he currently sits third on the team in points with 22, and they are a +20 this season. Moritz Seider and Ben Chiarot have been disappointing this season, combining for a -25.

The bottom line has not been together long this year as Jake Wallman is appearing in his 10th game tonight, but they are a combined +16 this season. The Red Wings need Seider to find the back of the net and provide some offense from the back end, and it’s not from a lack of shots, as he has 42 on the year.

Special Teams

The two power-play lines for the Red Wings are as follows:

Oskar Sundqvist, Dylan Larkin, Dominik Kubalik, David Perron, and Filip Hronek.

Jonathan Berggren, Andrew Copp, Lucas Raymond, Ben Chiarot, and Moritz Seider.

On the power play this season, the Red Wings Red currently ranks 18th in the league, scoring 20 goals on 91 opportunities for a 22% scoring rate. Most of those goals are from the first group, as they scored 14, and six goals came from the second unit.

On the Penalty Kill, the groupings are:

Dylan Larkin, Oskar Sundqvist, Ben Chiarot, and Moritz Seider.

Andrew Copp, Michael Rasmussen, Olli Matta, and Filip Hronek.

The Red Wings have scored two goals this season on the Penalty Kill, with Larkin and Suter scoring the goals. The PK unit ranks 15th in the league in killing the power play of their opponents, killing 15 of the 69 opportunities for a percentage of 78.3%.

Goaltending

The first goalie off the ice today was Ville Husso, who will be making his 18th start of the year; he is also starting in his third straight game. He posted a solid stat line against the Blue Jackets on Sunday in the win when he stopped 34 of the 32 shots he faced.

Husso posts a record of 10-4-3 this season with a 2.58 Goals Against Average and a .912 save percentage; he also is tied for the league lead with three shutouts this season. Alex Nedeljkovic will be the backup, and he last played last Tuesday when the Red Wings took on the Buffalo Sabres.

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN – Detroit Red Wings vs. Tampa Bay

Where: Amaile Arena in Tampa Bay.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: 97.1 FM (Red Wings radio affiliates).

Wrap Up

Tonight’s game is no tough task for the Red Wings as the Lightning are a good team who have appeared in three straight Stanley Cup Finals. The Red Wings currently sit just two points behind them in the Atlantic Division, so a win in regulation tonight would tie the Lighting for third place in the Division.