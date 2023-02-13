Detroit Red Wings vs. Vancouver Canucks 2/13 | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More

The Detroit Red Wings will start their five-game road trip against the Vancouver Canucks for the second time in three days.

Who: Detroit Red Wings (23-20-8) vs. Vancouver Canucks (21-28-4)

When: Monday, February 13

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Where: Rogers Arena (Vancouver, B.C.)

Channel: Bally Sports Detroit

Why it Matters

With the Red Wings (23-20-8; 54 points) currently sitting in 6th place in the NHL Atlantic Division, this road trip is crucial for the team to make up ground in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Detroit comes into this game with two straight wins, including a 5-2 victory over Vancouver on Saturday.

The Big Picture – Team Sacrifice is the only way to win

Captain Dylan Larkin leads the team in goals (18), assists (30), and points (48) this season and will be a key player on this road trip. The Red Wings must bring their A-game to every game in order to make a strong push toward the playoffs. Larkin says that the team's success comes from playing with intensity and sacrificing their bodies, and the team will need to do just that to have a successful road trip.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Vancouver Canucks By the Numbers

Detroit Red Wings Record: 23-20-8 (54 points), 6th in NHL Atlantic Division Goals For: 153 (24th of 32), Goals Against: 168 (19th of 32) SRS: -0.31 (23rd of 32), SOS: -0.03 (25th of 32)

Vancouver Canucks Record: 21-28-4 (46 points), 6th in NHL Pacific Division Goals For: 180 (10th of 32), Goals Against: 212 (31st of 32) SRS: -0.55 (26th of 32), SOS: 0.05 (4th of 32)

The Red Wings and Canucks have similar records, but the Red Wings have a lower SRS and SOS, which are measures of the team's goal differential and strength of schedule, respectively. The Canucks have higher Goals For, but their Goals Against are much higher, putting them at a disadvantage in this game.

What They're Saying

“When we're successful, we're sacrificing our bodies, getting in lanes and playing with intensity,” – Dylan Larkin

“We're playing together and playing our structure,” – Dylan Larkin

The Bottom Line

The Detroit Red Wings are starting their crucial five-game road trip against the Vancouver Canucks. Captain Dylan Larkin will lead the team to success with his strong play on the ice. The Red Wings need to play with intensity and bring their A-game to every game in order to make a strong push toward the playoffs.

What's Next: The Detroit Red Wings will play against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday, Feb. 13, and then continue their road trip against the Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, Seattle Kraken, and Washington Capitals.

What is the Detroit Red Wings schedule?

Remaining Detroit Red Wings Schedule:

Mon, Feb 13 @ Vancouver 10:00 PM Bally Sports Wed, Feb 15 @ Edmonton 9:30 PM Bally Sports Thu, Feb 16 @ Calgary 9:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Feb 18 @ Seattle 10:30 PM Bally Sports Tue, Feb 21 @ Washington 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Feb 23 vs New York 7:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Feb 25 vs Tampa Bay 7:00 PM Bally Sports Mon, Feb 27 @ Ottawa 7:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Feb 28 @ Ottawa 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Mar 2 vs Seattle 7:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Mar 4 @ New York 12:30 PM Bally Sports Sun, Mar 5 @ Philadelphia 6:00 PM Bally Sports Wed, Mar 8 vs Chicago 7:30 PM TNT Sat, Mar 11 @ Boston 1:00 PM Bally Sports Sun, Mar 12 vs Boston 1:30 PM TNT Tue, Mar 14 @ Nashville 8:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Mar 18 vs Colorado 1:00 PM Bally Sports Mon, Mar 20 vs Florida 7:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Mar 21 @ St. Louis 8:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Mar 23 vs St. Louis 7:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Mar 25 @ Philadelphia 1:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Mar 28 vs Pittsburgh 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Mar 30 vs Carolina 7:30 PM Bally Sports Fri, Mar 31 @ Winnipeg 8:00 PM Bally Sports Sun, Apr 2 @ Toronto 7:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Apr 4 @ Montreal 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Apr 6 vs Buffalo 7:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Apr 8 vs Pittsburgh 8:00 PM Bally Sports Mon, Apr 10 vs Dallas 7:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Apr 11 @ Carolina 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Apr 13 @ Tampa Bay 7:00 PM Bally Sports