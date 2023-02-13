Merch
Detroit Red Wings vs. Vancouver Canucks 2/13 | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More

Can the Wings start the road trip on the right foot?

Wings-Canucks
By Jeff Bilbrey
5 min.

The Detroit Red Wings will start their five-game road trip against the Vancouver Canucks for the second time in three days.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Vancouver Canucks

Who: Detroit Red Wings (23-20-8) vs. Vancouver Canucks (21-28-4)

When: Monday, February 13

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Where: Rogers Arena (Vancouver, B.C.)

Channel: Bally Sports Detroit

Why it Matters

With the Red Wings (23-20-8; 54 points) currently sitting in 6th place in the NHL Atlantic Division, this road trip is crucial for the team to make up ground in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Detroit comes into this game with two straight wins, including a 5-2 victory over Vancouver on Saturday.

The Big Picture – Team Sacrifice is the only way to win

Captain Dylan Larkin leads the team in goals (18), assists (30), and points (48) this season and will be a key player on this road trip. The Red Wings must bring their A-game to every game in order to make a strong push toward the playoffs. Larkin says that the team's success comes from playing with intensity and sacrificing their bodies, and the team will need to do just that to have a successful road trip.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Vancouver Canucks By the Numbers

Detroit Red Wings vs. Vancouver Canucks Stats

Detroit Red Wings Record: 23-20-8 (54 points), 6th in NHL Atlantic Division Goals For: 153 (24th of 32), Goals Against: 168 (19th of 32) SRS: -0.31 (23rd of 32), SOS: -0.03 (25th of 32)

Vancouver Canucks Record: 21-28-4 (46 points), 6th in NHL Pacific Division Goals For: 180 (10th of 32), Goals Against: 212 (31st of 32) SRS: -0.55 (26th of 32), SOS: 0.05 (4th of 32)

The Red Wings and Canucks have similar records, but the Red Wings have a lower SRS and SOS, which are measures of the team's goal differential and strength of schedule, respectively. The Canucks have higher Goals For, but their Goals Against are much higher, putting them at a disadvantage in this game.

What They're Saying

  • “When we're successful, we're sacrificing our bodies, getting in lanes and playing with intensity,” – Dylan Larkin
  • “We're playing together and playing our structure,” – Dylan Larkin
The Bottom Line

The Detroit Red Wings are starting their crucial five-game road trip against the Vancouver Canucks. Captain Dylan Larkin will lead the team to success with his strong play on the ice. The Red Wings need to play with intensity and bring their A-game to every game in order to make a strong push toward the playoffs.

What's Next: The Detroit Red Wings will play against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday, Feb. 13, and then continue their road trip against the Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, Seattle Kraken, and Washington Capitals.

What is the Detroit Red Wings schedule?

Remaining Detroit Red Wings Schedule:

Mon, Feb 13@ Vancouver10:00 PMBally Sports
Wed, Feb 15@ Edmonton9:30 PMBally Sports
Thu, Feb 16@ Calgary9:00 PMBally Sports
Sat, Feb 18@ Seattle10:30 PMBally Sports
Tue, Feb 21@ Washington7:00 PMBally Sports
Thu, Feb 23vs New York7:00 PMBally Sports
Sat, Feb 25vs Tampa Bay7:00 PMBally Sports
Mon, Feb 27@ Ottawa7:00 PMBally Sports
Tue, Feb 28@ Ottawa7:00 PMBally Sports
Thu, Mar 2vs Seattle7:00 PMBally Sports
Sat, Mar 4@ New York12:30 PMBally Sports
Sun, Mar 5@ Philadelphia6:00 PMBally Sports
Wed, Mar 8vs Chicago7:30 PMTNT
Sat, Mar 11@ Boston1:00 PMBally Sports
Sun, Mar 12vs Boston1:30 PMTNT
Tue, Mar 14@ Nashville8:00 PMBally Sports
Sat, Mar 18vs Colorado1:00 PMBally Sports
Mon, Mar 20vs Florida7:00 PMBally Sports
Tue, Mar 21@ St. Louis8:00 PMBally Sports
Thu, Mar 23vs St. Louis7:00 PMBally Sports
Sat, Mar 25@ Philadelphia1:00 PMBally Sports
Tue, Mar 28vs Pittsburgh7:00 PMBally Sports
Thu, Mar 30vs Carolina7:30 PMBally Sports
Fri, Mar 31@ Winnipeg8:00 PMBally Sports
Sun, Apr 2@ Toronto7:00 PMBally Sports
Tue, Apr 4@ Montreal7:00 PMBally Sports
Thu, Apr 6vs Buffalo7:00 PMBally Sports
Sat, Apr 8vs Pittsburgh8:00 PMBally Sports
Mon, Apr 10vs Dallas7:00 PMBally Sports
Tue, Apr 11@ Carolina7:00 PMBally Sports
Thu, Apr 13@ Tampa Bay7:00 PMBally Sports
