Detroit Red Wings vs. Vancouver Canucks | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More

The Detroit Red Wings face off against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, looking to build upon their 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames.
Detroit Red Wings (22-20-8) vs. Vancouver Canucks (21-27-4)
When: Noon Saturday.
Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
TV: Bally Sports Detroit.
Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates).
Stream: Fubo TV free
Why it Matters:
Saturday's game is not just any regular game; it's also a “Love Your Melon” game. This special event, held at Little Caesars Arena, is an opportunity for fans to support the cause of providing a hat to every child battling cancer in America.
Context:
- Puck drop is set for Noon, with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network.
- Detroit currently sits at 22-20-8 with 52 points, while Vancouver has 21-27-4 and 46 points.
Red Wings vs. Vancouver Canucks By the Numbers:
- Detroit has 52 points, while Vancouver has 46 points.
- Detroit's record is 22-20-8, while Vancouver's record is 21-27-4.
What They're Saying:
- “It was fun being out there,” Hagg said. “First period was tough because I hadn't played in a while, but I felt better and better as the game went on.” – Robert Hagg
- “There's an appreciation that is truly within closed doors… When they work like that, and then they come back and make an impact, guys are just really happy for them.” – Head Coach Derek Lalonde
The Bottom Line:
The Detroit Red Wings will be looking to continue their positive momentum from Thursday's game and secure another win against the Vancouver Canucks. With the added support of the “Love Your Melon” game, the Red Wings will be looking to make a positive impact on and off the ice.
What is the Detroit Red Wings schedule?
Remaining Detroit Red Wings Schedule: