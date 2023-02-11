Merch
Wings-Canucks

Detroit Red Wings vs. Vancouver Canucks | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More

Red Wings aim to continue momentum against Canucks at Little Caesars Arena.

By Jeff Bilbrey

The Detroit Red Wings face off against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, looking to build upon their 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames.

Red Wings vs. Vancouver Canucks

Detroit Red Wings (22-20-8) vs. Vancouver Canucks (21-27-4)

When: Noon Saturday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates).

Stream: Fubo TV free

Why it Matters:

Saturday's game is not just any regular game; it's also a “Love Your Melon” game. This special event, held at Little Caesars Arena, is an opportunity for fans to support the cause of providing a hat to every child battling cancer in America.

Context:

  • Puck drop is set for Noon, with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network.
  • Detroit currently sits at 22-20-8 with 52 points, while Vancouver has 21-27-4 and 46 points.

Red Wings vs. Vancouver Canucks By the Numbers:

Red Wings vs. Vancouver Canucks Stats
  • Detroit has 52 points, while Vancouver has 46 points.
  • Detroit's record is 22-20-8, while Vancouver's record is 21-27-4.

What They're Saying:

  • “It was fun being out there,” Hagg said. “First period was tough because I hadn't played in a while, but I felt better and better as the game went on.” – Robert Hagg
  • “There's an appreciation that is truly within closed doors… When they work like that, and then they come back and make an impact, guys are just really happy for them.” – Head Coach Derek Lalonde
The buzz on Twitter
Load More

The Bottom Line:

The Detroit Red Wings will be looking to continue their positive momentum from Thursday's game and secure another win against the Vancouver Canucks. With the added support of the “Love Your Melon” game, the Red Wings will be looking to make a positive impact on and off the ice.

What is the Detroit Red Wings schedule?

Stream all games on FuboTV

Remaining Detroit Red Wings Schedule:

Sat, Feb 11vs Vancouver12:00 PMBally Sports
Mon, Feb 13@ Vancouver10:00 PMBally Sports
Wed, Feb 15@ Edmonton9:30 PMBally Sports
Thu, Feb 16@ Calgary9:00 PMBally Sports
Sat, Feb 18@ Seattle10:30 PMBally Sports
Tue, Feb 21@ Washington7:00 PMBally Sports
Thu, Feb 23vs New York7:00 PMBally Sports
Sat, Feb 25vs Tampa Bay7:00 PMBally Sports
Mon, Feb 27@ Ottawa7:00 PMBally Sports
Tue, Feb 28@ Ottawa7:00 PMBally Sports
Thu, Mar 2vs Seattle7:00 PMBally Sports
Sat, Mar 4@ New York12:30 PMBally Sports
Sun, Mar 5@ Philadelphia6:00 PMBally Sports
Wed, Mar 8vs Chicago7:30 PMTNT
Sat, Mar 11@ Boston1:00 PMBally Sports
Sun, Mar 12vs Boston1:30 PMTNT
Tue, Mar 14@ Nashville8:00 PMBally Sports
Sat, Mar 18vs Colorado1:00 PMBally Sports
Mon, Mar 20vs Florida7:00 PMBally Sports
Tue, Mar 21@ St. Louis8:00 PMBally Sports
Thu, Mar 23vs St. Louis7:00 PMBally Sports
Sat, Mar 25@ Philadelphia1:00 PMBally Sports
Tue, Mar 28vs Pittsburgh7:00 PMBally Sports
Thu, Mar 30vs Carolina7:30 PMBally Sports
Fri, Mar 31@ Winnipeg8:00 PMBally Sports
Sun, Apr 2@ Toronto7:00 PMBally Sports
Tue, Apr 4@ Montreal7:00 PMBally Sports
Thu, Apr 6vs Buffalo7:00 PMBally Sports
Sat, Apr 8vs Pittsburgh8:00 PMBally Sports
Mon, Apr 10vs Dallas7:00 PMBally Sports
Tue, Apr 11@ Carolina7:00 PMBally Sports
Thu, Apr 13@ Tampa Bay7:00 PMBally Sports
