Detroit Red Wings vs. Vancouver Canucks | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More

The Detroit Red Wings face off against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, looking to build upon their 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames.

Detroit Red Wings (22-20-8) vs. Vancouver Canucks (21-27-4)

When: Noon Saturday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates).

Stream: Fubo TV free

Why it Matters:

Saturday's game is not just any regular game; it's also a “Love Your Melon” game. This special event, held at Little Caesars Arena, is an opportunity for fans to support the cause of providing a hat to every child battling cancer in America.

Context:

Puck drop is set for Noon, with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network.

Detroit currently sits at 22-20-8 with 52 points, while Vancouver has 21-27-4 and 46 points.

Red Wings vs. Vancouver Canucks By the Numbers:

Detroit has 52 points, while Vancouver has 46 points.

Detroit's record is 22-20-8, while Vancouver's record is 21-27-4.

What They're Saying:

Lucas Raymond out today for Red Wings vs. Canucks, suffered lower-body injury in collision with Ben Chiarot during Friday practice. This ends streak of 132 consecutive games for Raymond since he entered the NHL last season. — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) February 11, 2023

“It was fun being out there,” Hagg said. “First period was tough because I hadn't played in a while, but I felt better and better as the game went on.” – Robert Hagg

“There's an appreciation that is truly within closed doors… When they work like that, and then they come back and make an impact, guys are just really happy for them.” – Head Coach Derek Lalonde

The Bottom Line:

The Detroit Red Wings will be looking to continue their positive momentum from Thursday's game and secure another win against the Vancouver Canucks. With the added support of the “Love Your Melon” game, the Red Wings will be looking to make a positive impact on and off the ice.

What is the Detroit Red Wings schedule?

Stream all games on FuboTV

Remaining Detroit Red Wings Schedule:

Sat, Feb 11 vs Vancouver 12:00 PM Bally Sports Mon, Feb 13 @ Vancouver 10:00 PM Bally Sports Wed, Feb 15 @ Edmonton 9:30 PM Bally Sports Thu, Feb 16 @ Calgary 9:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Feb 18 @ Seattle 10:30 PM Bally Sports Tue, Feb 21 @ Washington 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Feb 23 vs New York 7:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Feb 25 vs Tampa Bay 7:00 PM Bally Sports Mon, Feb 27 @ Ottawa 7:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Feb 28 @ Ottawa 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Mar 2 vs Seattle 7:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Mar 4 @ New York 12:30 PM Bally Sports Sun, Mar 5 @ Philadelphia 6:00 PM Bally Sports Wed, Mar 8 vs Chicago 7:30 PM TNT Sat, Mar 11 @ Boston 1:00 PM Bally Sports Sun, Mar 12 vs Boston 1:30 PM TNT Tue, Mar 14 @ Nashville 8:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Mar 18 vs Colorado 1:00 PM Bally Sports Mon, Mar 20 vs Florida 7:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Mar 21 @ St. Louis 8:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Mar 23 vs St. Louis 7:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Mar 25 @ Philadelphia 1:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Mar 28 vs Pittsburgh 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Mar 30 vs Carolina 7:30 PM Bally Sports Fri, Mar 31 @ Winnipeg 8:00 PM Bally Sports Sun, Apr 2 @ Toronto 7:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Apr 4 @ Montreal 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Apr 6 vs Buffalo 7:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Apr 8 vs Pittsburgh 8:00 PM Bally Sports Mon, Apr 10 vs Dallas 7:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Apr 11 @ Carolina 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Apr 13 @ Tampa Bay 7:00 PM Bally Sports