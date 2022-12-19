Detroit Red Wings vs Washington Capitals Goalie Matchup

Tonight, the Detroit Red Wings will travel to the nation’s Capital to take on the Washington Capitals for a 7:00 PM puck drop. The Red Wings come into this one sitting tied for fifth in the Atlantic Division with 32 points and are 11th in the Eastern Conference.

The Capitals currently sit in sixth place in the Metropolitan Division with 36 points and sit four points ahead of the Red Wings in the Eastern Conference standings.

Starting Goalies Tonight:

Detroit Red Wings:

The starting goalie for the Red Wings in tonight’s game will be Ville Husso. Husso is back tending the net after he lost to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, 6-3, Husso stopped 22 of the 27 shots he faced.

Ville Husso says he’s starting tonight for Wings at Capitals — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) December 19, 2022

Husso comes into this one posting an 11-6-4 record this year with a 2.61 Goals Against Average and a .913 save percentage. In his last five games Husso is 2-2-1, appearing in five of the last seven games for the Red Wings.

Husso played against the Capitals this season on November 3rd, a game the Red Wings won 3-1, and Husso stopped 33 of the 34 shots in that one for the W. In his career against the Capitals, Husso has made three starts, including this year’s matchup and he is 3-0-0 against them stopping 78 of 82 combined shots.

Washington Capitals:

The Capitals are giving Charlie Lindgren the start between the pipes. Lindgren last played Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs, a game in which the Capitals won 5-2 and Lindgren picked up the win, stopping 34 of 36 Maple Leafs shots. Lindgren this season is 8-4-2 with a 2.70 Goals Against Average and a .913 save percentage.

In his last five starts, Lindgren is 4-1-0 splitting time with Darcy Kuemper who has also missed some time to injury. Lindgren has not faced the Red Wings this season but in his career against them, he is 2-1-0 stopping a combined 80 of 88 shots coming from his time with the St. Louis Blues and the Montreal Canadiens.

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN – Detroit Red Wings vs. Washington Capitals

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington DC

TV: Bally Sports/NHL Network

Radio 97.1 (Red Wings’ radio affiliates)