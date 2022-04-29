Detroit Red Wings waive F Taro Hirose

It looks as though forward Taro Hirose‘s time with the Detroit Red Wings has come to an end.

According to multiple reports, they’ve placed him on waivers ahead of tonight’s regular-season finale against the New Jersey Devils:

#RedWings have placed forward Taro Hirose on waivers. — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) April 29, 2022

Hirose, who was signed by the Red Wings in 2018, is set to become a Group VI unrestricted free agent this summer. Should he clear waivers, he’ll be eligible to play in tomorrow’s season finale for Detroit’s AHL affiliate in Grand Rapids. However, if he’s claimed by an NHL team, he won’t be eligible to participate in the NHL postseason.

In 57 career games with the Red Wings, Hirose has scored four goals with 16 assists. Meanwhile, he’s racked up 15 goals and 53 points in 59 games played with the Griffins this season. He also played for the Michigan State Spartans prior to his arrival in the professional ranks.

