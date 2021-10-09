Detroit Red Wings waive goaltender ahead of exhibition game vs. Sabres

The roster for the Detroit Red Wings continues to take shape ahead of next week’s regular season opening game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and GM Steve Yzerman has made another move.

The team has waived veteran goaltender Calvin Pickard:

Full list of today's NHL waivers: John Moore (BOS), Chris Wagner (BOS), Byron Froese (CGY), Justi Kirkland (CGY), Calvin Pickard (DET), Thomas Hickey (NYI), Richard Panik (NYI), Anthony Angello (PIT), Dylan Gambrell (SJ), Logan Brown (STL), Mackenzie MacEachern (STL) … — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 9, 2021

H3’ll likely be unclaimed by any other NHL club and subsequently report to the AHL Grand Rapids Griffins.