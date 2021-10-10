Detroit Red Wings waive pair of players ahead of regular season opener

The Detroit Red Wings roster that will be hitting the ice later this week against the Tampa Bay Lightning for the regular season opener continues to take shape.

They’ve waived forwards Taro Hirose and Riley Barber; should both clear waivers, they’ll be assigned to the AHL affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins.

Collin Delia (CHI), Malcolm Subban (CHI), Jacob MacDonald (COL), Alex Petrovic (DAL), Riley Barber (DET), Taro Hirose (DET), William Lagesson (EDM), Kyle Turris (EDM), Lucas Carlsson (FLA), Christopher Gibson (FLA), Austin Strand (LA), Austin Wagner (LA) … — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 10, 2021

Hirose came to the Red Wings as an undrafted free-agent, and has 42 games of NHL experience under his belt. Meanwhile, Barber arrived within the organization with a two year, two-way deal in October of last year.