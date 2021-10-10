Detroit Red Wings waive pair of players ahead of regular season opener

by

The Detroit Red Wings roster that will be hitting the ice later this week against the Tampa Bay Lightning for the regular season opener continues to take shape.

They’ve waived forwards Taro Hirose and Riley Barber; should both clear waivers, they’ll be assigned to the AHL affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins.

Hirose came to the Red Wings as an undrafted free-agent, and has 42 games of NHL experience under his belt. Meanwhile, Barber arrived within the organization with a two year, two-way deal in October of last year.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.