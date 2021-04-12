Detroit Red Wings will reach huge milestone with next goal

by

The Detroit Red Wings could reach a huge milestone on Monday night when they take on the Carolina Hurricanes.

According to the Red Wings, whoever scores their first goal tonight will net the 20,000th in franchise history.

Nation, who do you think will score the 20,000th goal in franchise history?

