Detroit Red Wings ‘worst jersey ever fix’ features yellow trim [Photo]

If you have been following Detroit Sports Nation, you are well aware of the fact that we have a slight obsession with concept jerseys, even though there is no chance they will ever see the light of day. (Yes, we need help)

That being said, the great Lucas Daitchman of @ldconcepts put together a series of concept jerseys called the ‘Worst Jersey Ever Fixes’ and his edition for our Detroit Red Wings features yellow trim.

In case you were wondering where the yellow comes from, it comes from Detroit’s NHL franchise from 1930-1932, the Detroit Falcons.

Take a look at the jersey, which includes yellow!

The worst jersey in Red Wings franchise history featured yellow, this is my attempt at including it tastefully. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/2E7yMRufts — Lucas Daitchman (@ldconcepts) October 11, 2020

