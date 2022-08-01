When it comes to the major Detroit Sports teams, we have the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Pistons, and Detroit Lions. And before they left town, we also had the Detroit Shock.

Throughout the years, some of those teams have had more success than the others but all of them have had some great players.

Nic Shultz (@NicShultz_ on Twitter) recently released a graphic that shows the Detroit sports all-time greats by jersey number.

Calvin Johnson Tutors Jameson Williams

Detroit Sports All-Time Greats By Jersey Number

As you can see below, the players who made the cut are some of the all-time legends in Detroit sports history.

Here is how many players were included for each team.

Detroit Tigers: 23

Detroit Lions: 38

Detroit Red Wings: 22

Detroit Pistons: 15

Detroit Shock: 2

Sorry, Matthew Stafford, but you were not the best No. 9!

What do you guys think about Chris Webber getting the nod for No. 84 over Herman Moore?

How long until Detroit Lions rookie EDGE Aidan Hutchinson replaces J-Mo for the No. 87 spot?

*Note: In case you did not figure it out for yourself, Detroit Tigers Hall of Famer Ty Cobb made the list for the best player that did not have a number.

Nation, what other changes would you make to this list? Who is not included that should be? Who is there that shouldn’t be?

