Four safeties. That is how many Detroit Lions safeties are currently unavailable as the team enters Week 4. Thomas Harper was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury, joining Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph among the team’s unavailable safeties, while Avonte Maddox is out for the season. Harper will miss at least four games as Detroit continues to adjust its secondary. For Detroit sports fans, however, the issue goes beyond one injury report. It is about a word they have heard for years: patience. Be patient with the rebuild. Be patient with the young players. Be patient until the prospects develop. Be patient until next season. Detroit fans have done exactly that. Now, across all four major professional sports teams, they are reaching a point where being told to wait is no longer enough.

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The Lions Raised the Standard

The Lions are the clearest example of how the expectations have changed. Detroit spent years asking fans to trust the rebuild, and those fans did. The result was a team that eventually gave its supporters something they had rarely experienced: legitimate expectations. That means fans are going to question injuries, roster decisions and missed opportunities. On Wednesday, Detroit’s pursuit of Joey Porter Jr. ended without a deal after Dallas acquired the cornerback. Fans do not have to demand that the Lions make a trade just to make one, but they are allowed to wonder how the team will address a secondary that has already taken several hits. That is not impatience. It is the natural result of expectations rising.

Tigers Fans Have Waited This Out Before

The Tigers provide a different example. Detroit was eliminated from postseason contention on Sept. 20 after an 8-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox, ending a season that once again carried expectations of meaningful baseball. Since then the organization has acknowledged that changes are coming following a 76-86 finish. That is important because even the organization recognizes that simply waiting for development is not the entire answer. Tigers fans can appreciate the young talent while still asking why the team is not back in October.

Ten Years Without Playoff Hockey in Detroit

Then there are the Red Wings, where patience has become almost synonymous with the franchise. Detroit has now gone 10 consecutive seasons without making the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the longest drought in franchise history. It became a reality in April, when the Red Wings were eliminated at home by the New Jersey Devils. There are young players to develop and reasons for optimism, but there is also a fanbase that has watched the organization search for answers for an entire decade. Simon Edvinsson’s contract situation is another question hanging over the organization, with the restricted free agent still unsigned. After 10 years without playoff hockey, asking fans to simply be patient ignores the amount of patience they have already shown.

The Pistons Show What Patience Is Supposed to Buy

The Pistons are the other side of the equation. Detroit went 60-22 last season, earned the Eastern Conference’s best record and finally gave fans a team worth believing in. The Pistons reached the 60-win mark for only the third time in franchise history and the first since 2005-06. Now the expectations are different. The team has already shown what it can be, so fans naturally want to know what comes next. That is why the ongoing Jalen Duren contract situation has received so much attention. Duren’s contract negotiations have remained unresolved, with his future becoming another question surrounding a team that is no longer rebuilding from the bottom.

Detroit Sports Fans Have Earned the Right to Expect More

That is the common thread among Detroit’s four major sports teams. The circumstances are different, but the fans are the same. They have bought tickets, watched losing seasons, defended rebuilds, celebrated prospects and continued showing up when there was little reason to believe things would change. They were patient when patience was necessary. But patience is supposed to lead somewhere.

Detroit fans do not have to demand perfection to demand progress. They can understand injuries, rebuilding and player development while still asking difficult questions. They can support their teams and criticize them at the same time. Those things are not mutually exclusive.

For years, Detroit fans were told to believe in tomorrow. They did. Now they are allowed to ask what tomorrow is supposed to look like.

Stop telling Detroit fans to be patient. They already have been.