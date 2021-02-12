Detroit Sports General Manager Power Rankings

Sharing is caring!

Detroit sports.

What is the first thing that you think of when you hear those words?

Personally, I think about how this may very well be the toughest time we have ever seen in terms of our teams doing well on the field.

But, despite the futility, we do have some hope as we seem to have some solid general managers (except for one) in place who are leading rebuilds that could soon result in some pretty fun times around these parts.

That being said, how do the current GMs of the four main teams in Detroit stack up against each other?

Well, I am glad you asked! Here is how I would currently rank the general managers in Detroit.

1. Steve Yzerman – Detroit Red Wings

Putting Steve Yzerman at No. 1 on this list was a no-brainer for me. Not only has Yzerman made some good moves since taking over but free agents have actually come to Detroit because of him. All of that, coupled with the fact that he has already had great success as a GM in Tampa Bay, makes Yzerman the top dog when it comes to GMs in Detroit.

2. Troy Weaver – Detroit Pistons

I love Troy Weaver. Not only is Weaver aggressive (flashback to the days surrounding and during the NBA Draft), but he seems to have a vision of how he wants to build a team that will content for many years to come. Now, that being said, winning in the NBA generally means you have at least one of the top players in the league. The Pistons do not have that now but if they can land the No. 1 overall pick in 2021, that could change quickly.

3. Brad Holmes – Detroit Lions

Other than making a couple of minor “future contract” signings, Holmes really has not done much at this point since being hired by the Lions but I have absolutely LOVED everything that has come out of his mouth. He is a guru when it comes to college scouting and I believe that he will focus on the draft when it comes to building the foundation of the Lions. Then when the Lions are close to competing for the playoffs, he will add some key free agents to put the team over the top.

59. Al Avila – Detroit Tigers

Why did I pick the number 59 for Al Avila? Well, to be honest, I don’t really know except for the fact that there was no way I could put him anywhere close to the other GMs currently running teams in Detroit. In my opinion, Avila is a nice guy why really does not understand what it takes to build a good baseball team. Sure, the farm system looks promising but that is only because the Tigers have had so many high picks in the draft that they really don’t have a choice! Giving credit for drafting guys like Casey Mize or Spencer Torkelson is a reach.

Nation, what do you think?