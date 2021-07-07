Detroit sports reporter Justin Rose announces he is leaving job

Sharing is caring!

According to Detroit sports reporter Justin Rose, he has decided to make a career change and is leaving WXYZ Detroit.

Rose, who is a class act, made the announcement on Wednesday morning.

“My time at @wxyzdetroit is coming to an end.

After 7 glorious years, it’s time for a new challenge.

I’ve enjoyed every second of my career w/ 7, and I’m the luckiest guy in the world to do what I love, in my home market.

Cheers to the next adventure & THANK YOU!

And to the viewers and community members I’ve had the chance to meet and share your stories, you are the life blood of local news. Without you, none of what we do on a daily basis has much meaning. Thank you for letting me into your homes on a nightly basis and trusting me.

As for the next venture, I’ll let you know soon, but I’m staying in the area & cannot wait to share what’s next, whatever that may be!

My last day is September 1st, so if you see me out, please come say hello, bc this isn’t goodbye, it’s see you soon.

Detroit, I LOVE YOU. 🥲🥲

Justin, thanks for being awesome! Best of luck in whatever comes next!

