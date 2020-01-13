35.1 F
Detroit sports will rise from the ashes [Video]

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

Let’s face it, if you are a fan of Detroit Sports, things are very bad right now.

We have the Tigers, Lions, Pistons, and Red Wings and not one of those teams has given us any reason to celebrate in a very long time. In fact, looking at each of those organizations, it could be a minute before we are popping bottles after winning a championship.

That being said, as true fans, we always have hope and we will always believe that our teams will eventually rise from the ashes.

While browsing Twitter this morning, I stumbled across a video from @detroitmoments that changed my day for the better.

Check it out.

Things may be down in the dumps for Detroit sports but this struggle will not last and one day we will again be the City of Champions!

