Detroit Teams Honor Andy Isaac With Heartfelt Tribute

Andy Isaac, a beloved social media personality known as @WorldofIsaac, recently announced he is entering hospice care after battling Hodgkin's lymphoma since 2006. On Saturday (or as Andy likes to call it, “FATURDAY”), the four major Detroit sports teams honored him.
Some Final Thoughts
- Isaac, with over 90,200 followers on X (formerly Twitter), recently shared a post saying, “This is probably one of my last [posts].”
- His fans flooded social media with tributes, reflecting on his influence in the online community.
Detroit Teams Pay Tribute
- To honor Isaac, his favorite teams — the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan State — each displayed a #Faturday message on their scoreboards.
- Isaac’s signature #Faturday posts, where he shared videos of local food, were celebrated as part of the tribute.
- Isaac, still active on X, responded with a heartfelt message: “Thank you #Detroit, thank you.”
#Faturday forever and always @WorldofIsaac pic.twitter.com/VDZBhVbKTp— Detroit Lions (@Lions) February 22, 2025
#Faturday forever and always@WorldofIsaac pic.twitter.com/38iuR5z4ih— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 22, 2025
#Faturday forever and always @WorldofIsaac pic.twitter.com/FvIR08d84C— Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) February 22, 2025
#Faturday forever and always @WorldofIsaac pic.twitter.com/MRAM7I0jIx— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) February 22, 2025
Key Stats & Further Reading
- Andy Isaac's Legacy: Known for his #Faturday posts and beloved by Detroit sports fans.