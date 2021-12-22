Detroit Tigers 1B coach Kimera Bartee died of complications from brain tumor

by

The Detroit Tigers are in mourning following the unexpected passing of 1B coach Kimera Bartee at the age of 49 yesterday. While there was no initial cause of death revealed, a new report surfaced that shed light on the situation.

According to beat writer Jason Beck, the medical examiner discovered that Bartee had a large brain tumor that caused him to lose consciousness:

Jerry Bartee told The World-Herald on Tuesday night that medical examiners determined Kimera had a large brain tumor that cut off the flow of fluid to the brain, causing Kimera to lose consciousness around 3 a.m. Tuesday. Kimera had been in Omaha since Sunday and did not complain of any symptoms, such as headaches.”

– – Quotes via Omaha.com Link – –

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.