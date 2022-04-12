Detroit Tigers 1B Spencer Torkelson blasts double for 1st MLB hit [Video]

It’s a milestone day at Comerica Park!

Detroit Tigers 1B Spencer Torkelson, the No. 1 overall pick from the 2020 MLB Draft and who made his major league debut last week, blasted his first career hit off Boston Red Sox pitcher Rich Hill, who is 20 years his senior. Torkelson smacked the ball into right field and past the diving Boston outfielder and cruised easily into second base, much to the delight of the home fans:

It’s just the first of many baseballs that will get Torked during his career in the Motor City!

