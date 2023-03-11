Detroit Tigers 1B Spencer Torkelson is raking (just don’t look at his numbers)

Detroit Tigers 1B Spencer Torkelson is putting together an impressive Spring Training performance that suggests he's made significant strides in his approach at the plate. While his numbers might not show it, the quality of his contact and his process indicate that he could be poised for a breakout season.

Key points

Torkelson has been hitting the ball hard this spring, with nine balls hit at an exit velocity of 101 mph or better.

He is using a slightly lighter bat this season, after conversations with other hitters and some experimentation.

Torkelson has been working on being more aggressive early in counts and focusing on hitting to the middle of the field.

While his numbers might not be eye-popping, Torkelson's improved approach and process suggest that he could be in for a breakout season.

Why it Matters for Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson

Torkelson, the Detroit Tigers' second-year first baseman, has been showing more aggressiveness at the plate this spring, making solid contact and using a slightly lighter bat. Despite hitting some of his hardest balls of the spring, many of them have resulted in outs. However, Torkelson's metrics suggest that his approach is yielding positive results, and his improved process could lead to better numbers in the future.

- Advertisement -

“It's not always easy,” Torkelson admitted. “But I feel really good in the box. I know the results aren't there, but the results on my end feel amazing. I'm confident up there. I'm expecting myself to hit the ball hard every single time, and I am hitting the ball hard. That's a win, and I feel like that really gives me momentum heading into the season.”

Torkelson's improved approach and process could lead to better production and results, which could be crucial for the Tigers' success. If he can continue to make solid contact and be more aggressive early in counts, Torkelson could be a key contributor to the team's offense.

Torkelson's Spring By the Numbers

Torkelson has hit nine balls with an exit velocity of 101 mph or better this spring.

His hardest-hit ball of the spring was hit at 110.6 mph.

Torkelson swung at first pitches in 28.5 percent of his plate appearances last year, below the MLB average of 30.9 percent.

He is using a slightly lighter bat this season, at 33 1/2 ounces.



The Bottom Line: Potential Breakout for Torkelson

While Torkelson's numbers might not be eye-popping this spring, his improved approach and process suggest that he could be poised for a breakout season. If he can continue to make solid contact and be more aggressive early in counts, he could be a key contributor to the Tigers' offense. Don't let the stats fool you – Torkelson is raking.

“I know we can look at overall numbers, and it doesn't do him any justice [at all] with the barrels that he's in contact with,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Friday. “Even the first one today was a rocket to left. His body position is in a really good spot. He's picking the right pitches. The results are going to start to come.”