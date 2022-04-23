Detroit Tigers 1B Spencer Torkelson keeps fans on their feet with home run [Video]

We’ve got another Tork Bomb to report!

Detroit Tigers 1B Spencer Torkelson continues his fine rookie campaign by blasting an opposite-field home run, keeping the crowd at Comerica Park on their feet in the wake of Miguel Cabrera’s 3,000th career hit and sending the big man across home plate for another run on the board:

It's a Tork bomb and a 4-0 lead as Spencer Torkelson gets the honor of driving in Miguel Cabrera after his 3,000th hit! #DetroitRoots@spennyt | @MiguelCabrera pic.twitter.com/2eHnQMko6y — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) April 23, 2022

