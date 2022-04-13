in Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers 1B Spencer Torkelson launches 1st career home run [Video]

He’s got his first MLB hit under his belt, and now he’s got his first home run.

Detroit Tigers 1B Spencer Torkelson launched his first career homer this afternoon at Comerica Park against the Boston Red Sox, a two-run shot that was an absolute bomb off of lefty Austin Davis. The ball sailed 396 feet with a 105.7 MPH exit velocity:

Welcome to the show, Spencer Torkelson!

