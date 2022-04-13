Detroit Tigers 1B Spencer Torkelson launches 1st career home run [Video]

He’s got his first MLB hit under his belt, and now he’s got his first home run.
Detroit Tigers 1B Spencer Torkelson launched his first career homer this afternoon at Comerica Park against the Boston Red Sox, a two-run shot that was an absolute bomb off of lefty Austin Davis. The ball sailed 396 feet with a 105.7 MPH exit velocity:
T💣RK B💣MB NUMBER 1@spennyt has arrived. pic.twitter.com/3IhTRdgkuc
— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 13, 2022
Here's the data on Spencer Torkelson's first MLB home run … pic.twitter.com/OdvsvUva5U
— Jason Beck (@beckjason) April 13, 2022
Welcome to the show, Spencer Torkelson!
