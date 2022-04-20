Detroit Tigers 1B Spencer Torkelson leaps to make latest defensive gem [Video]

Detroit Tigers rookie 1B Spencer Torkelson came through once again with another key defensive play, this time tonight at Comerica Park against the New York Yankees.

He robbed New York’s Aaron Hicks of a hit in the top of the 3rd inning, making a flying leap to snag the ball before it sailed into right field

Aaron Hicks hits a seed snared by Spencer Torkelson#Yankees 0 #Tigers 1 T3 pic.twitter.com/VGeHJZkQCc — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) April 20, 2022

Tork’s got hops! A nice play from @spennyt in the third inning. #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/rpNa05GrVI — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) April 20, 2022

Of course, Torkelson has already shown his power at the plate, having blasted two home runs so far in his young MLB career.

3 MLB FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Wednesday