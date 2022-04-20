in Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers 1B Spencer Torkelson leaps to make latest defensive gem [Video]

Detroit Tigers rookie 1B Spencer Torkelson came through once again with another key defensive play, this time tonight at Comerica Park against the New York Yankees.

He robbed New York’s Aaron Hicks of a hit in the top of the 3rd inning, making a flying leap to snag the ball before it sailed into right field

Of course, Torkelson has already shown his power at the plate, having blasted two home runs so far in his young MLB career.

