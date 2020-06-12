41.2 F
Friday, June 12, 2020
Detroit Tigers 2020 Draft: Grading every pick

Detroit Tigers News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

The 2020 Major League Draft wrapped up on Thursday night and the Detroit Tigers ended up using each of their six picks on position players.

Here is a look at the players the Tigers selected in each round of the draft, including how I grade each pick. (Please click on each player to see the scouting report from MLB.com)

Round 1 – Spencer Torkelson (3B) GRADE: A

Torkelson was a no-brainer pick and he is a player who I believe will make multiple All-Star Games.

Round 2 – Dillon Dingler (C) GRADE: A

The Tigers need a catcher of the future and Dingler is a guy I thought would off the board by the time the second round rolled around.

CBB – Danny Cabrera (OF) GRADE: A

In my opinion, this is the best value pick for the Tigers as I thought he would go early in the second round, if not late first round. He will eventually be our starting left fielder.

Round 3 – Trei Cruz (SS) GRADE: C+

This is the only pick that I do not love. When the Tigers were on the clock, I was praying they would take SS Casey Martin out of Arkansas. But, the Tigers took Cruz and Martin ended up going later in the round.

Round 4 – Gage Workman (3B) GRADE: A-

This pick made me laugh at first because the Tigers selected Arizona State 1B Spencer Torkelson with their first pick, declared him a 3B, and then took ASU’s actual 3B in Round 4. That being said, Workman easily could have been selected a round earlier and he is another good value pick for the Tigers.

Round 5 – Colt Keith (3B) GRADE: A-

Colt Keith is the only high school player the Tigers selected and according to MLB.com, he was the No. 87 ranked player overall. The Tigers got him with the No. 132 pick which means they went with the best available player at the time. Oh, by the way, Keith was committed to, you guessed it, Arizona State!

FORKS UP?!?!

OVERALL GRADE: A-

As you can see, I ABSOLUTELY LOVE this draft for Al Avila and the Detroit Tigers. Avila absolutely nailed the first three picks and for that, I cannot give him any lower than a A- for this draft class.

Nation, what grade do you give Avila for this class?

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

