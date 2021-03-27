Detroit Tigers 2021 Opening Day roster revealed

Sharing is caring!

Detroit Tigers Opening Day is less than a week away and following a couple of cuts on Saturday morning, including Joe Jimenez and Greg Garcia, the 26-man roster is set.

Here is what the Tigers 26-man Opening Day roster looks like.

Who got the shaft?

Via MLive:

TIGERS’ OPENING DAY ROSTER (26)

Position players (13)

Catchers (2): Grayson Greiner, Wilson Ramos.

Infielders (7): Miguel Cabrera, Jeimer Candelario, Harold Castro, Willi Castro, Niko Goodrum, Jonathan Schoop.

Outfielders (5): Akil Baddoo, Robbie Grossman, JaCoby Jones, Nomar Mazara, Victor Reyes.

Pitchers (13)

Starters (5): Matthew Boyd, Julio Teheran, Tarik Skubal, Jose Ureña, Casey Mize.

Bullpen (8): Gregory Soto, Buck Farmer, Jose Cisnero, Bryan Garcia, Michael Fulmer, Daniel Norris, Derek Holland, Tyler Alexander.