Detroit Tigers release 2023 Spring training schedule

The Detroit Tigers have released their 2023 spring training schedule.
Spring training starts on February 25 and goes until March 26th.
Opening Day is on March 30 against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, roughly 60 miles from the Tigers’ spring training hub in Lakeland.
Detroit Tigers: Ideal Lineup For Opening Day 2023
Shae Brophy has put together his ideal lineup for Opening day 2023.
- CF Riley Greene
- 2B Javier Baez
- 3B Harold Castro
- SS Carlos Correa
- RF Austin Meadows
- DH Kerry Carpenter
- C Eric Haase
- 1B Spencer Torkelson
- LF Akil Baddoo
This includes some very obvious moves that the Tigers would have to make. For one, signing Correa. Do you agree with Shae on this one? What is your ideal Detroit Tigers lineup come March 30th, 2023?
