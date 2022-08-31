Detroit Tigers release 2023 Spring training schedule

The Detroit Tigers have released their 2023 spring training schedule.

Get your sunblock out; Lakeland is just over the horizon!

Start planning your Lakeland trip!



Our 2023 Spring Training schedule is here. ⬇️ — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 31, 2022 Get ready for Tigers Spring Training in 2023 at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Florida.

Spring training starts on February 25 and goes until March 26th.

Opening Day is on March 30 against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, roughly 60 miles from the Tigers’ spring training hub in Lakeland.

Detroit Tigers: Ideal Lineup For Opening Day 2023

Shae Brophy has put together his ideal lineup for Opening day 2023.

CF Riley Greene 2B Javier Baez 3B Harold Castro SS Carlos Correa RF Austin Meadows DH Kerry Carpenter C Eric Haase 1B Spencer Torkelson LF Akil Baddoo

This includes some very obvious moves that the Tigers would have to make. For one, signing Correa. Do you agree with Shae on this one? What is your ideal Detroit Tigers lineup come March 30th, 2023?

