Multiple Detroit Tigers Lead the Way in MLB All-Star Voting

The Detroit Tigers aren’t just turning heads with their first-place standing in the AL Central — they’re dominating the 2025 MLB All-Star ballot too.
With five players ranking in the top three at their positions — and a few others climbing fast — the Tigers are clearly earning league-wide respect. And with the first AL All-Star voting update now public, it’s officially time to say it:
The Tigers are no longer underdogs — they’re All-Star caliber from top to bottom.
- Gleyber Torres (2B), Spencer Torkelson (1B), and Kerry Carpenter (OF) all rank top 4 at their positions.
- Dillon Dingler ranks 3rd among AL catchers.
- Riley Greene is second among AL outfielders with over 675,000 votes.
- Tigers hold a commanding 46-27 record and sit atop the AL Central.
- Fan voting is open through Phase 1 — final starters will be determined via a second round.
Tigers Taking Over the Ballot
Let’s break it down by position, starting with the most dominant names:
🧢 Riley Greene — 2nd Among AL Outfielders
- 675,070 votes
- Only trailing Aaron Judge
- Greene has 14 HRs, 75 hits, and a .275 AVG — he’s been a spark plug in the Tigers’ surge to first place
🧢 Gleyber Torres — Leading All AL Second Basemen
- 535,079 votes
- Batting .276 with 10 doubles, 30 RBIs, and 10 homers
- Arguably Detroit’s most consistent infield bat this season
🧢 Spencer Torkelson — 4th Among AL First Basemen
- 426,283 votes
- Leads Detroit with 16 home runs and 47 RBIs
- Despite a lower batting average (.233), his power numbers are driving his All-Star case
🧢 Dillon Dingler — 3rd Among AL Catchers
- 316,401 votes
- Hitting .277 with 7 homers and 29 RBIs in 55 games
- A huge leap in 2025 and a sign fans are recognizing his impact
🧢 Kerry Carpenter — 6th Among AL Outfielders
- 380,985 votes
- .260 AVG with 13 HR and a .766 OPS
- Continues to be one of Detroit’s most productive bats
Other Tigers Getting Love
- Javier Báez (OF): 6th with 421,342 votes
- Zach McKinstry (3B): 4th with 235,189 votes
- Trey Sweeney (SS): 8th with 150,787 votes
- Colt Keith (DH): 7th with 166,230 votes
It’s clear — the Tigers have gone from being vote afterthoughts to legit ballot regulars.
Why It’s Happening
It’s no coincidence this surge in fan voting comes as the Tigers continue to lead the AL Central.
- They’re winning.
- They’re producing.
- And frankly, they’re fun to watch.
From Greene’s highlight catches to Torkelson’s towering home runs, Detroit’s rising core is finally getting the attention it deserves.
The Bottom Line
The Tigers aren’t just contenders in the standings — they’re stacking votes on the All-Star ballot, too.
With players like Riley Greene, Gleyber Torres, and Spencer Torkelson leading the way, Detroit fans have a lot to be proud of — and still time to make a push.
So, Tigers fans — if you want Comerica Park to feel like All-Star HQ this July, you know what to do: Vote. Vote. Vote.